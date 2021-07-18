SANDWICH, ENGLAND -- Collin Morikawa is the champion golfer of the year.

Morikawa captured the British Open on Sunday for his second major championship in two years. It was his first time playing the British Open, just like it was his first time playing the PGA Championship when he won at Harding Park last year.

The 24-year-old American remarkably played the final 31 holes at Royal St. George's without a bogey. Starting the final round one shot behind, he closed with a 66 for a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth.

For Louis Oosthuizen, it was more heartbreak. The South African fell out of the lead with a bunker-to-bunker bogey on the par-5 seventh hole. He was four behind Morikawa at the turn and never could catch up.

Oosthuizen was runner-up in the last two majors. He tied for third with U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm.

Spieth was left to rue his bogey-bogey finish on Saturday, including a 2-foot par putt he missed on the 18th. Spieth shot a 66.

Morikawa finished at 15-under 265. That's the lowest score in the 15 times the British Open has been played at Royal St. George's.

Morikawa now has five victories in his two years since turning pro. That includes two majors and a World Golf Championship. He moves to No. 3 in the world.