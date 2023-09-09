Coco Gauff wins the U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after a point against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts after a point against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MORE SPORTS NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News