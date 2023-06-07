Coco Gauff is 0-7 against No. 1 Iga Swiatek after losing to her in the French Open quarterfinals

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Coco Gauff of the U.S. in two sets 6-4, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Coco Gauff of the U.S. in two sets 6-4, 6-2, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

MORE SPORTS NEWS