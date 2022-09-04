Coco Gauff, 18, reaches U.S. Open quarterfinals for 1st time

Coco Gauff, of the United States, waves to fans after defeating Shuai Zhang, of China, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Coco Gauff, of the United States, waves to fans after defeating Shuai Zhang, of China, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

MORE SPORTS NEWS