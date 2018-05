The Associated Press





MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve says the team is still waiting for a White House invitation after winning its latest WNBA title in October.

Reeve says the lack of an invite from U.S. President Donald Trump is disappointing. She noted at practice Wednesday that then-President Barack Obama contacted the Lynx immediately after they won WNBA championships in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

A White House spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an Associated Press email on Wednesday.

Reeve tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press that she thinks women's sports "aren't recognized in the same way that men's sports are."

Reeve says if the Lynx are invited, it would be a team decision whether they would attend and they would go as a team or not at all.

The South Carolina women's basketball team said it didn't get an invitation to the White House after winning the 2017 NCAA title.