Coach charged after lacrosse referee assaulted
Lacrosse players practice on the first day of classes in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 15, 2019 9:24PM EDT
ORILLIA, Ont. -- Provincial police say they've charged a coach after a lacrosse referee was allegedly assaulted in Orillia, Ont., on Friday night.
Investigators say they were called to a recreation facility around 10 p.m. for a report of an assault.
They say officers found the male referee bleeding as a result of an alleged physical fight.
Police say the incident occurred after a verbal dispute, but they didn't specify what the fight was about.
Police say a 47-year-old man was charged with assault causing bodily harm.