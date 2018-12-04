Clippers guard fined for throwing basketball at fan
Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) is ejected from the game against the Dallas Mavericks for throwing a ball at a fan during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Dallas won 114-110. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 2:58PM EST
NEW YORK -- Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing a basketball at a fan during a game in Dallas.
The fine was handed down Tuesday by league discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe.
The incident occurred with 9:10 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 114-110 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday.
Beverley and Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. wrestled on the floor for a loose ball, their second loose-ball scramble of the game. After Beverley got up holding the ball, he threw a bounce pass to a Mavericks' fan sitting courtside, which the fan caught. That drew a technical foul and an ejection.
He said after the game that the fan uttered an expletive about his mother.