Cleveland MLB team begin removing scripted name from stadium scoreboard

Workers begin to remove the Cleveland Indians sign from above the scoreboard at Progressive Field, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Cleveland. Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Workers begin to remove the Cleveland Indians sign from above the scoreboard at Progressive Field, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Cleveland. Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

MORE SPORTS NEWS