Chun perseveres, holds off Thompson to win Women's PGA

Chun perseveres, holds off Thompson to win Women's PGA

Gee Chun poses with the winner's trophy after the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament, on June 26, 2022. (Nick Wass / AP) Gee Chun poses with the winner's trophy after the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament, on June 26, 2022. (Nick Wass / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS