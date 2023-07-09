Christine Sinclair will lead Canada's 23-player roster for FIFA World Cup

Members of Canada women's soccer team train in Toronto on Wednesday June 21, 2023, before their departure to the Women's World Cup that kicks off July 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young) Members of Canada women's soccer team train in Toronto on Wednesday June 21, 2023, before their departure to the Women's World Cup that kicks off July 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

MORE SPORTS NEWS