Christian Eriksen makes first appearance since cardiac arrest 259 days ago

Brentford's Christian Eriksen gestures as he walks in the field ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Crystal Palace at Brentford Community stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff) Brentford's Christian Eriksen gestures as he walks in the field ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Crystal Palace at Brentford Community stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

MORE SPORTS NEWS