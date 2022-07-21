Chris Froome out of Tour de France with COVID-19

Chris Froome out of Tour de France with COVID-19

Britain's Chris Froome is escorted to the team bus after the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.5 kilometers (102.8 miles) with start in Briancon and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Marco Bertorello/Pool Photo via AP) Britain's Chris Froome is escorted to the team bus after the twelfth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 165.5 kilometers (102.8 miles) with start in Briancon and finish in Alpe d'Huez, France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Marco Bertorello/Pool Photo via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS