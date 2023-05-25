Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming steps down as head of national league

China's former NBA player Yao Ming watches the United States versus China women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) China's former NBA player Yao Ming watches the United States versus China women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

MORE SPORTS NEWS