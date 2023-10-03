China welcomes Taiwanese athletes at the Asian Games but they still can't compete under their flag
Taiwan's baseball team took the field Tuesday sporting caps and jerseys not with "T" for Taiwan, but "CT," for Chinese Taipei.
China claims the democratic self-governing island as its own, and a decades-old agreement between Taipei and Beijing means that Taiwanese teams can only compete internationally if they don't use the name - or flag - of Taiwan.
Opposing them on the new field in Shaoxing was Hong Kong, representing what Beijing hopes is Taiwan's future - a team playing under its own regional flag, with its own athletes, but still very much a part of China.
At the Asian Games, China has been going out of its way to be welcoming to the Taiwanese athletes, as it pursues a two-pronged strategy with the goal of taking over the island, which involves both wooing its people while threatening it militarily.
Unlike the Beijing Winter Olympics last year where Taiwan only sent four athletes, there are more than 500 here for the Asian Games, providing China a golden opportunity to put on a welcoming face not only for the competitors, but for their fans watching from home in Taiwan.
At the opening ceremony in Hangzhou, the Taiwanese delegation got one of the largest cheers from the crowd, with the local broadcaster making sure to cut to show Chinese President Xi Jinping clapping for the team as it was introduced.
In events where Taiwan wins, the broadcasts regular pan to Chinese fans in the stands cheering for them, while waving Chinese flags.
After Tuesday's win against Hong Kong, many fans stayed behind to get Taiwanese players to sign baseballs and caps, and the players say they don't worry too much about the wider political situation.
"I came to join the games, and did not think too much" about it, said Lin Tzu-Wei, a Taiwanese left fielder who played with the Boston Red Sox and briefly with the Minnesota Twins before returning home.
"I come here for the games, that's it," he said.
The fact that they have to compete under the name "Chinese Taipei" is nothing new for the Taiwanese. Its team used the same name at the World Baseball Classic earlier this year, which it hosted along with Japan and the United States.
The issue of the name hasn't featured in local reporting on the games, and Taiwanese officials with the delegation in Hangzhou refused to comment on it, saying their focus was on the performance of their athletes.
Still, it can't be far from the minds of many Taiwanese, as China continues its aggressive external approach toward the island, which is only about 600 kilometres (375 miles) from Hangzhou, the primary host city for the Asian Games.
Taiwan and China split in a civil war that brought the Communist Party to power in China in 1949, with the rival Nationalists setting up their own government in Taipei. Chinese President Xi has repeatedly said he would not rule out the use of force to take the island of 24 million people.
Beijing has been conducting increasingly large military drills in the air and waters around Taiwan, as tensions have been rising between the rivals and Taiwan's most important backer, the United States.
A few days before the two-week Asian Games began, China sent 103 warplanes flying toward Taiwan, which Taiwanese officials said was a new high for recent times.
On the more subtle side, China has strayed in recent years from the agreement to call Taiwan "Chinese Taipei" at international sporting events. Official Chinese media now call it "China Taipei" - suggesting it is part of China - instead of "Chinese Taipei," which implies more of an ethnic or cultural similarity.
The issue came up last year, when Olympics officials in Taiwan announced they would skip the opening ceremonies for the Beijing Games. They cited travel issues and pandemic concerns, but their announcement came shortly after a Chinese official had called the Taiwanese team "China Taipei."
Taiwan reversed the decision at the last minute, saying they were pressured to attend the ceremony by the International Olympic Committee.
Despite not ruling out force, China prefers to have Taiwan come under its control voluntarily, and has offered a "one country, two systems" framework similar to Hong Kong in which the former British colony became part of China in 1997 but was promised a degree of autonomy. The ruling Communist Party however has cracked down on dissent in Hong Kong and critics say the Western-style freedoms are disappearing.
Taiwan has firmly rejected that idea of a Hong Kong-style approach.
At the Asian Games, Hong Kong sends its own athletes who compete separately from China. Similarly, the former Portuguese colony of Macao, which is now also a part of China, sends its own athletes and competes under its regional flag.
Taiwan's Tuesday afternoon game against Hong Kong followed a Monday night game against tough opponent South Korea, which Taiwan won 4-0, but the players showed little fatigue.
They put up two quick runs in the first and never looked back, eventually beating Hong Kong 15-0 while giving up only one hit.
For manager Wu Shih-Hsih, a former infielder who was part of the Taiwan team that won silver in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, the trip to mainland China is just about baseball, and he's setting his sights on a gold medal for his team.
"Sports is sports, politics is politics," he said after Sunday's 12-1 win against Thailand.
"We are here for the sports."
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE House of Commons meets to elect new Speaker, seven candidates vying for key role
Members of Parliament are gathering in the House of Commons to elect a new Speaker, where the seven candidates vying for the key role are making last-minute pitches to their peers.
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
India tells Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official says
India has told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official familiar with the matter said Tuesday, ramping up a confrontation between the two countries over Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver.
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
Diwali fireworks advisory issued despite warnings it might be discriminatory: emails
An Environment Canada advisory that singled out Diwali fireworks as a reason to prepare for poor air quality last October was issued despite multiple warnings from some staff about it being discriminatory.
Fat Bear Week is happening! Check out the contestants now, start voting Wednesday
The 2023 lineup includes fan favorite Otis, who “moves less to catch more” according to the announcement video, and last year’s winner 747, who is rarely challenged for prime fishing spots. Now it’s time to meet the contenders:
Frequent price increases by businesses contributing to sticky inflation: BoC official
Bank of Canada deputy governor Nicolas Vincent says businesses are still raising their prices more frequently and by larger amounts than they did before the pandemic, which is contributing to higher-than-expected inflation.
Trump seethes through the start of trial in New York lawsuit accusing him of lying about his wealth
Aggrieved and defiant, former U.S. president Donald Trump sat through hours of sometimes testy opening statements Monday in a fraud lawsuit that could cost him control of Trump Tower and other prized properties.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The House of Commons is set to pick a new Speaker, Manitobans go to the polls today, and homeowners in Canada brace for mortgage payment shock. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE House of Commons meets to elect new Speaker, seven candidates vying for key role
Members of Parliament are gathering in the House of Commons to elect a new Speaker, where the seven candidates vying for the key role are making last-minute pitches to their peers.
-
What you need to know about the election of a new Speaker
On Tuesday, MPs will be electing a new Speaker of the House of Commons, in the wake of Anthony Rota's resignation. It will be a day for the Canadian political history books, as well as a day full of pomp and procedure. Here's what you need to know about the role, the contenders, and the process.
-
India tells Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official says
India has told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official familiar with the matter said Tuesday, ramping up a confrontation between the two countries over Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver.
Health
-
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
-
Adolescent ER visits in Ontario for eating disorders saw big jump during pandemic: study
The biggest jump in Ontario emergency room visits and hospitalizations for eating disorders during the first 30 months of the pandemic was seen in adolescents aged 10 to 17, according to a new study.
-
Ontario Pharmacists Association says ability to prescribe birth control should be next
Pharmacists in Ontario can now diagnose and treat 19 common ailments but they still can't prescribe birth control or emergency contraception.
Sci-Tech
-
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on how electrons move around the atom during the tiniest fractions of seconds, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.
-
Meta's Instagram, Facebook to charge EU users for ad-free service: source
Meta Platforms is looking to introduce ad-free subscription plans for Instagram and Facebook users in Europe, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
-
How are ancient Roman and Mayan buildings still standing? Scientists are unlocking their secrets
Ancient builders across the world created structures that are still standing today, thousands of years later -- from Roman engineers who poured thick concrete sea barriers, to Maya masons who crafted plaster sculptures to their gods, to Chinese builders who raised walls against invaders.
Entertainment
-
Late-night shows return after writers strike as actors resume talks that could end their standoff
Late-night talk shows are returning Monday after a five-month absence brought on by the Hollywood writers strike, while actors completed the first day of talks that could end their own long work walk-off.
-
Mariah Carey is going on a Christmas tour. Here's when it comes to Toronto
Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas to Toronto a bit earlier this year.
-
A second U.K. police force is looking into allegations of sexual offences committed by Russell Brand
A second British police force is looking into sexual offences allegedly committed by actor and comedian Russell Brand, British media reported Monday.