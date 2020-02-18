LONDON -- China forfeited a Davis Cup tie on Tuesday because its men's tennis team cannot travel to Romania next month.

The International Tennis Federation cited "increased restrictions in response to the current coronavirus outbreak" for the decision.

China was to play in Piatra Neamt, Romania, on March 6-7 in a World Group I playoff.

The ITF said Romania will advance to a World Group I tie in September. China will drop into World Group II.

The death toll in mainland China due to the virus named COVID-19 had risen to almost 1,900 on Tuesday, with more than 72,000 confirmed cases.

The outbreak has caused numerous sports events in China to be cancelled, postponed, or moved, and has affected the ability of Chinese teams to travel for competition.