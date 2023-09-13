Chief financial prosecutor says investigation into Paris Olympics did not uncover serious corruption

A view of the Stade de Marseille, in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The stadium will host some soccer matches during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) A view of the Stade de Marseille, in Marseille, southern France, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The stadium will host some soccer matches during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

MORE SPORTS NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News