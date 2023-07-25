Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz dies at age 70

Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz attends a news conference March 1, 2022, in Chicago. Wirtz, who won three Stanley Cup titles as owner of the Blackhawks, has died. He was 70. The Blackhawks said in a release that Wirtz died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and it said it was a “sudden passing.” But no further details were provided. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz attends a news conference March 1, 2022, in Chicago. Wirtz, who won three Stanley Cup titles as owner of the Blackhawks, has died. He was 70. The Blackhawks said in a release that Wirtz died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and it said it was a “sudden passing.” But no further details were provided. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

