Chicago Blackhawks fire head coach Joel Quenneville
Chicago Blackhawks' coach Joel Quenneville smiles as he responds to a question from reporters during the Blackhawks' NHL Convention Friday, July 15, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 10:14AM EST
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season.
He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
Quenneville is the second-winningest head coach in Blackhawks history with a record of 452-249-96 since 2008.
Jeremy Colliton will replace Quenneville on the bench.
He was in his second season with the American Hockey League`s Rockford IceHogs.
The 33-year-old becomes the youngest head coach currently in the NHL.