Chess official calls for more research as decision to block transgender women from events draws fire

FILE - Norwegian Magnus Carlsen of SG Alpine Warriors plays against Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Chingari Gulf Titans during Global Chess League in Dubai United Arab Emirates, on July 1, 2023. The world's top chess federation on Monday has ruled that transgender women cannot compete in its official events for women until an assessment of gender change is made by its officials. Word of the decision comes as the federation is hosting a World Cup event in Azerbaijan, where top players including No. 1-ranked Grand Master Magnus Carlsen of Norway were attending. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File) FILE - Norwegian Magnus Carlsen of SG Alpine Warriors plays against Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Chingari Gulf Titans during Global Chess League in Dubai United Arab Emirates, on July 1, 2023. The world's top chess federation on Monday has ruled that transgender women cannot compete in its official events for women until an assessment of gender change is made by its officials. Word of the decision comes as the federation is hosting a World Cup event in Azerbaijan, where top players including No. 1-ranked Grand Master Magnus Carlsen of Norway were attending. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

