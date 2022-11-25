Cheshmi's late goal sends Iran to 2-0 win over Wales at World Cup

Iran's Rouzbeh Cheshmi, center, celebrates scoring the opening goal with teammates during the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Iran's Rouzbeh Cheshmi, center, celebrates scoring the opening goal with teammates during the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

MORE SPORTS NEWS