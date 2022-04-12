Chelsea bidders reveal new details as sale process heats up

A closed merchandise shop ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, on March 13, 2022. (Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP) A closed merchandise shop ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, on March 13, 2022. (Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS