Charmaine Crooks elected Canada Soccer president at annual meeting in Saint John

Charmaine Crooks carries the Pan Am flame during the opening ceremony of the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto, Friday, July 10, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Julio Cortez Charmaine Crooks carries the Pan Am flame during the opening ceremony of the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto, Friday, July 10, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Julio Cortez

MORE SPORTS NEWS