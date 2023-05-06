Charmaine Crooks elected Canada Soccer president at annual meeting in Saint John

SAINT JOHN, N.B. -

Charmaine Crooks has been elected president of Canada Soccer.

The former Olympian beat out former Canada Soccer vice-president Rob Newman for the top elected job at the governing body's annual meeting.

Crooks was elevated to interim president from vice-president in late February after Nick Bontis resigned, acknowledging change was needed to achieve labour peace with the Canadian men's and women's national teams.

Crooks' term lasts for a year, matching the time that Bontis' appointment would have lasted. There will be another election in a year, this time for a full four-year term.

Canada Soccer's annual meeting of the members runs through Sunday in Saint John, N.B.

Crooks, a five-time Olympian who earned silver in the 4x400 track relay at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, has been on the Canada Soccer board since 2012-13 and served as vice-president since January 2021.

Newman served on Canada Soccer's board for 10 years (2002-03 to 2011-12), including four years as vice-president (2008-09 to 2011-12). A former president of Saskatchewan Soccer, he is currently president and CEO of B.C. Sport.

There were 85 votes up for grabs among the members at the annual meeting, divided primarily by geography -- with 10 each for Ontario and Quebec, eight each for Alberta and British Columbia, four each for Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan, three each for Manitoba and Nova Scotia, and two each for Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Nunavut, Northwest Territories and Yukon.

The other 25 votes came from the players (two votes, one from each national team), Canada's leagues and professional clubs (21), referees (one) and coaches (one).

Canada Soccer did not release the vote total in announcing the results.

