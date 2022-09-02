Champions League refs told to punish 'acts of simulation'

Referee Ali Palabiyik shows a yellow card to Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko, centre, during a UEFA Nations League soccer match in Lodz, Poland, on June 14, 2022. (Piotr Hawalej / AP) Referee Ali Palabiyik shows a yellow card to Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko, centre, during a UEFA Nations League soccer match in Lodz, Poland, on June 14, 2022. (Piotr Hawalej / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS