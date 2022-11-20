Champion Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands burns tires after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Sunday, Nov.20, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool) Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands burns tires after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Sunday, Nov.20, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool)

