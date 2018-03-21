

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The CFL Players' Association has filed a grievance against the CFL related to player safety and rehabilitation.

The claim, announced in a statement released by the union Wednesday morning, alleges the league and its member clubs "have chosen not to act on their obligation to care for CFL players who sustain long-term injuries on the field, despite their responsibility to do so."

The CFLPA added it filed the grievance on behalf of all current and former players it has represented.

The move comes less than a week after the Supreme Court of Canada said it wouldn't hear former CFL player Arland Bruce III's concussion lawsuit against the league and former commissioner Mark Cohon.

That decision came after two B.C. courts -- the Supreme Court of British Columbia and British Columbia Court of Appeal -- dismissed the suit, saying the Supreme Court previously ruled unionized employees must use labour arbitration and not the courts to resolve disputes that arise from their collective agreement.

Bruce's lawyers have argued the CFL's collective agreement is unusual because athletes individually negotiate their pay, have no long-term disability insurance plan, are excluded from occupational health and safety regulations and aren't entitled to workers' compensation.

Robyn Wishart, Bruce's lawyer, said she'll take her client's case to arbitration.