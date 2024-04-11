Sports

    CFL staging Women in Football program for third straight year

    Emilie Pfeiffer-Badoux. (handout) Emilie Pfeiffer-Badoux. (handout)
    TORONTO -

    Emilie Pfeiffer-Badoux will get a first-hand look at how Jason Maas begins preparing the Montreal Alouettes to defend their 2023 Grey Cup crown.

    Pfeiffer-Badoux, of Montreal, will be among those participating in the CFL's Women in Football program. The initiative is being held for a third straight year.

    The nine women will join a CFL club's football operations department for four weeks, including training camp which will be held from May 12 to June 1.

    Pfeiffer-Badoux will work with the Alouettes coaching staff.

    The league said in a statement that several participants from the program's first two years have been hired full-time or on a contract basis with CFL teams.

    The other 2024 participants include: Ottawa's Kristine Walker (strength and conditioning, Ottawa Redblacks); Liva Equbagzi of Ottawa (football operations, Toronto Argonauts); Hamilton's Bella Forbes (football operations, Hamilton Tiger-Cats); Kennedy Molloy of La Salle, Man. (football operations, Winnipeg Blue Bombers); Regina's Maren Tunison (administration, Saskatchewan Roughriders); Saskatoon's Cori Thorstad (equipment management, Calgary Stampeders); Kae Allison of St. Catharines, Ont., (football operations, Edmonton Elks); and Rachel Bayer of Sherbrooke, Que., (football operations and partnerships, B.C. Lions).

