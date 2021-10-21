CFL says eight franchises have met 85 per cent full vaccinated threshold for COVID-19
The CFL announced Thursday eight of its nine teams have met the 85 per cent full vaccinated threshold for COVID-19.
There was no immediate indication regarding the one team yet to reach the threshold. But the CFL anticipates 93 per cent of current players will be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31 based on upcoming scheduled vaccination dates.
The fully vaccinated reference is for individuals who've had their second dose for a minimum of 14 days.
The CFL also said between the sixth and 11th weeks of the 2021 season, it administered approximately 14,200 COVID-19 tests to tier 1 personnel, which includes players, coaches and support staff. The league added those tests returned a total of four positive cases.
The CFL also said that sometimes tests that come back positive might later be determined to be false positives upon re-testing.
Any player, coach or support staff member who tests positive is prevented from joining -- or is removed from -- team activities. The individual is isolated or quarantined in accordance with the CFL's return to play health and safety protocol and applicable government public health protocols.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2021.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
Listen Live: TSN Radio
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As some pandemic benefits expire, feds to spend $7.4B on new programs
The federal government has announced a suite of changes to the popular income and business support programs put in place during the pandemic and set to expire on Saturday. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland reminded Canadians on Thursday that the measures were always intended to be 'temporary.'
Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
Canadian from Ontario among 17 members of a missionary group kidnapped in Haiti
A Canadian citizen from Ontario is confirmed to be among 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped in Haiti.
Travelling abroad: Experts say you need insurance before you go
As tourism resumes across much of the world, experts say purchasing travel insurance is necessary if Canadians want to stay safe and enjoy a trip abroad.
Canada to receive 2.9M doses of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
The federal government announced Thursday that Canada will receive 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine shortly after its approval by Health Canada for the five to 11 age group.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
Supreme Court of Canada sides with injured woman in snow-clearing squabble
The Supreme Court of Canada says a woman will get another chance to sue for damages over an injury she suffered while climbing through snow piled by a B.C. city's plow.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, urges Schumer and Pelosi to pass U.S. federal paid family leave
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is urging Congressional Democratic leadership to pass federal paid family and medical leave and 'ensure this consequential moment is not lost' as Democrats continue to negotiate a deal to pass the Biden administration's social safety net and infrastructure package.
Canada
-
Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
-
Iqaluit forced to medevac patients out of territory as water crisis hits hospital
Iqaluit is being forced to medevac patients out of the territory with the only hospital unable to sterilize equipment properly as the water contamination crisis continues.
-
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
-
Wedding celebration with ferris wheel leads to complaints, more than a dozen tickets: Surrey, B.C., bylaw department
An extravagant wedding celebration that had a ferris wheel on site was shut down by Surrey, B.C., bylaw officers this week after complaints were received.
-
Alberta inquiry finds no wrongdoing in anti-oilsands campaign despite foreign funds
Alberta's public inquiry into the role of foreign funding of campaigns opposing oilsands development has found environmental groups have done nothing wrong.
-
Unlike U.S. neighbours, most Canadians content with state of their democracy: survey
A majority of Canadians are content with the state of their country's democracy, a new survey suggests.
World
-
Attack hits Syria base that houses U.S. troops; no U.S. injuries
A military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack on Wednesday, but U.S. officials said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.
-
Florida nature reserve's swampy landscape made the search for Brian Laundrie treacherous
The challenging landscape of the Carlton Reserve has hampered the search for Laundrie as investigators have tried to pin down what happened to him and Petito on their road trip through the Western U.S. this summer.
-
Barbados elects first-ever president after shedding ties with Queen
Barbados has elected its first-ever president to replace Queen Elizabeth II as head of state in a decisive step toward shedding the Caribbean island's colonial past.
-
Australian authorities offer A$1 million reward for missing 4-year-old Cleo Smith
The Western Australian government has offered a 1 million Australian dollar reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of a 4-year-old girl missing for six days in a remote coastal area.
-
Memorial service in honour of Colin Powell set for Nov. 5
A memorial service for Colin L. Powell, the retired Army general and former U.S. secretary of state who died on Monday, will be held Nov. 5 at Washington National Cathedral, a spokeswoman said Thursday.
-
U.K. police charge 25-year-old man with murder of Conservative lawmaker David Amess
British police charged a 25-year-old London man on Thursday with murder and preparing acts of terrorism in the stabbing of a Conservative lawmaker who was killed as he met constituents at a church hall.
Politics
-
Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
-
As some pandemic benefits expire, feds to spend $7.4B on new programs
The federal government has announced a suite of changes to the popular income and business support programs put in place during the pandemic and set to expire on Saturday. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland reminded Canadians on Thursday that the measures were always intended to be 'temporary.'
-
Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health
-
Canada to receive 2.9M doses of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
The federal government announced Thursday that Canada will receive 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine shortly after its approval by Health Canada for the five to 11 age group.
-
Pfizer, BioNTech say COVID-19 booster shot showed high efficacy in large study
A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech restored efficacy to 95.6 per cent against the virus, including the Delta variant, data released by the companies from a large study shows.
-
Can dogs really detect cancer? A Montreal study aims to find out
A joint study by the University of Montreal's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and the Institut Curie in Paris will test whether dogs can really detect the smell of cancer or even COVID-19, as some experiments have suggested.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists create coldest temperature ever in a lab to help understand quantum mechanics
Scientists have broken the record for the coldest temperature ever recorded in a lab, achieving a temperature just trillionths of a degree away from absolute zero by dropping freezing, magnetized gas down a tower 120 metres tall.
-
100-million-year-old tiny crab fossil found in amber
Scientists have found the oldest aquatic animal preserved in amber, a 100-million-year-old small-sized crab.
-
Hear the sounds of Mars: How NASA records audio from Perseverance rover
NASA has released details of sound recordings taken by the Perseverance rover on the planet Mars.
Entertainment
-
Quebec schools worry kids are copying 'Squid Game'
Several school boards in Quebec have recently issued statements warning parents about students imitating the games.
-
'Our hearts are shattered': Stratford Festival actress Martha Henry dies at 83
Stratford Festival actress Martha Henry has died at the age of 83.
-
Netflix workers stage walk out over Dave Chappelle's transgender comments
About 100 people protested near Netflix's headquarters on Wednesday against the streaming pioneer's decision to release comedian Dave Chappelle’s new special, which they say ridicules transgender people.
Business
-
Pattie Lovett-Reid: The perfect storm is brewing for cash-strapped Canadians
With inflation soaring, some economists are predicting that interest rate increases won't be far behind. CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid looks at what that means for your finances in her latest column on CTVNews.ca.
-
Bid to unionize Amazon workers in New York nears milestone
A bid to unionize Amazon workers at a distribution facility in New York City neared an important milestone, as organizers prepared to deliver hundreds of signatures to the National Labor Relations Board as soon as Monday for authorization to hold a vote.
-
Rogers CEO addresses boardroom feud, says he has board's 'strong unequivocal support'
Rogers Communications Inc. sought to reassure investors Thursday as it tries to move past a boardroom drama that has prompted the departure of a senior executive and the launch of an executive oversight committee.
Lifestyle
-
Adding lottery ticket to peanut purchase leaves B.C. woman $70 million richer
Stopping for peanuts turned a woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland into a multi-millionaire, thanks to a spur-of-the-moment decision to add a lottery ticket to her purchase.
-
Vienna museums launch OnlyFans account to display 'explicit' artworks
The city of Vienna is taking an offbeat approach to the censorship of art and has turned to using the adults-only online platform OnlyFans to put its most "explicit" artworks on full display.
-
For sleepy Hong Kong residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze
Travel-starved, sleep-deprived residents might find a new Hong Kong bus tour to be a snooze. The five-hour ride on a regular double-decker bus around the territory is meant to appeal to people who are easily lulled asleep by long rides.
Sports
-
Canada's men's national soccer team cracks FIFA's top 50
Canada has cracked the top 50 in the FIFA world rankings, climbing three places to No. 48 in the latest numbers.
-
Boston Celtics' Kanter sparks backlash in China after comments on Tibet, Xi
Boston Celtics centre Enes Kanter was pilloried on Chinese social media and his name appeared to be blocked on the popular Weibo messaging platform after he criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping and China's treatment of Tibet.
-
CFL says eight franchises have met 85 per cent full vaccinated threshold for COVID-19
The CFL says eight of its nine teams have met the 85 per cent full vaccinated threshold for COVID-19.
Autos
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
-
NTSB: Driver was behind wheel at time of Texas Tesla crash
A driver was behind the wheel when a Tesla electric car crashed and burned last April in Houston, killing two men, neither of whom was found in the driver's seat.
-
Volvo adds 195,000 vehicles to recall for dangerous air bags
Volvo is recalling another 195,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the front driver's air bags could explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.