TORONTO -- The CFL postponed the start of training camps Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The ongoing global pandemic and the resulting directives issued by various governments make it unsafe to proceed with plans to gather our athletes and coaches together as scheduled," CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement.

There was no suggestion regarding when camps might open. Some rookie camps had been scheduled to open as early as May 11 with training camps starting May 17.

The postponing of training camps increases the likelihood the league will be forced to do the same with the start of its 2020 regular season.

"As for our future plans, we are in the hands of our public health officials," Ambrosie said. "We acknowledge their timetable will be dictated by the virus itself.

"We will make further decisions when we can and share them with our fans and the public as soon as possible."

The CFL campaign is scheduled to begin June 11.

"We at the CFL are pragmatic optimists," Ambrosie said. "Our pragmatism dictates that, unfortunately, training camps cannot go forward as scheduled.

"But our optimism remains strong. We continue to look forward to a CFL season and the Grey Cup."

The Grey Cup game is scheduled for Nov. 22 in Regina.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2020