CFL announces that none of its teams exceeded salary cap during 2017 season
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 1:11PM EDT
TORONTO - The CFL announced Friday all nine of its teams were under the $5.15-million salary cap in 2017.
As a result, the order of the league's annual draft May 3 is unaffected. The Montreal Alouettes currently hold the first pick overall.
The CFL's salary cap for 2018 will increase to $5.2 million.