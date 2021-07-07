Advertisement
CFL announces it and XFL have jointly halted talks
Published Wednesday, July 7, 2021 10:39AM EDT
CFL balls are photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stadium in Winnipeg Thursday, May 24, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)
The CFL says partnership talks with the XFL have been jointly halted.
The league made the announcement in a statement this morning.
In March, the CFL and XFL announced they were poised to begin serious talks about a potential partnership.
Neither side said who initiated talks first, only that they'd agreed to collaborating on ways to grow football.
More coming.