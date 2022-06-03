Celtics earn big comeback win against Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during Game 1 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco, June 2, 2022. (Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via AP) Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during Game 1 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco, June 2, 2022. (Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS