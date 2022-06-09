Celtics beat back Warriors, take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

Boston Celtics centre Al Horford and guard Marcus Smart, top, battle for a loose ball against Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, right and guard Stephen Curry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Boston Celtics centre Al Horford and guard Marcus Smart, top, battle for a loose ball against Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, right and guard Stephen Curry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

MORE SPORTS NEWS