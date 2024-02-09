Celebrities are paid a shocking amount for 30-second Super Bowl ads

Delta flight makes emergency landing at Montreal airport after smoke detected
A flight from New York made an emergency landing at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on Friday after officials say smoke was detected on board.
After Ben Affleck appeared as a Dunkin’ drive-thru worker in a Super Bowl commercial last year, the breakfast chain’s sales exploded.
“They sold more donuts the next day than any other day in their history,” an individual close to the Dunkin’ Super Bowl campaign told CNN. “That says a lot.”
Getting into business with the Boston-bred Affleck — an A-list fan of his hometown donut shop who is the quintessential spokesperson for the brand — catapulted Dunkin’ into the pop-culture zeitgeist.
“We ran it once and got 7 billion media impressions, and it kind of kickstarted the year,” Scott Murphy, the president of Dunkin’, recently told Entrepreneur about Affleck’s 2023 Super Bowl ad, which was the company’s first commercial to ever run during the Big Game. “The brand is just in the conversation,” the executive added. “It just really feels in the fabric of things now.”
The success of Affleck’s Dunkin’ partnership is undeniable. But it didn’t come cheap.
Affleck was paid close to US$10 million dollars for last year’s Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial, three sources with knowledge of the partnership told CNN.
But it wasn’t a typical talent deal. Aside from his on-camera participation, Affleck helped conceive the creative concept of the ad, and his production company that he shares with Matt Damon, Artists Equity, produced and directed the spot. Part of the deal to get Affleck on board was Dunkin’ making a sizable donation to his nonprofit, the Eastern Congo Initiative, ET reported last year and a source confirms to CNN.
Representatives for Affleck and Dunkin’ did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment. A spokesperson for Artists Equity declined comment.
Receiving an eight-figure paycheck for a few days of work is rare, even in Hollywood, but it’s not unheard of.
Larry David received US$10 million to appear in a 2022 Super Bowl ad for FTX, a source told CNN, prior to the cryptocurrency company’s collapse and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s fraud conviction.
David did not respond to CNN’s request for comment, but the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star previously addressed his participation in the commercial, saying, “Part of my salary was in crypto—so I lost a lot of money.” (David has never commented on the financial terms of the deal, but in a 2023 biography of the disgraced Bankman-Fried, author Michael Lewis wrote that David was paid US$10 million for the Super Bowl spot.)
A-list stars like Affleck and David rarely hawk products and appear in US endorsement deals, which is part of the driving force for their eye-popping salaries.
This year, Super Bowl commercials are bursting with Hollywood stars: From Jennifer Aniston who reunited with “Friends” co-star David Schwimmer for Uber Eats to Chris Pratt with Pringles to Jason Momoa who is promoting T-Mobile’s high-speed Wi-Fi and even Martin Scorsese who directed and appears in a Squarespace ad, advertisers are shelling out the big bucks for this year’s game.
The US$10 million deals David and Affleck fetched are on the extreme high-end for a Super Bowl paycheck, but numerous brand management executives who spoke with CNN say that it’s rare for a household name to appear during the Super Bowl for less than $1 million.
“It can be as little as US$25,000 for someone to do a cameo that’s not a megastar, but as high as US$10 million. It depends on the brand and it depends on the stature of the celebrity,” says Tim Curtis, a partner in the brand partnerships division at the Hollywood talent agency, WME. “The majority of bigger stars are usually in that US$1 to US$3 million range for Super Bowl, but there are exceptions that go out north of that. It’s rare for someone that you think of as a true movie star to be paid less than a million.”
Most Super Bowl shoots are usually one to two days, the agent added.
At least two major Hollywood stars received more than US$5 million for their participation in ads this year in which they are seen on-camera for less than 20 seconds, sources tell CNN.
“To bring content to the biggest stage and biggest platform out there, you need to have breakthrough power of what a celebrity can bring,” T-Mobile chief creative officer, Peter DeLuca, tells CNN. “When you invest in a celebrity, you are investing in who they are and the work that they’ve done. They bring a lot of brand credibility – and when I say ‘brand,’ I’m referring to their brand.”
This year, T-Mobile has struck deals with more celebrities than ever for their Super Bowl campaigns. The company has a long history of utilizing celebrities to create viral commercial moments. Last year, “Scrubs” alums Zach Braff and Donald Faison teamed up with John Travolta for a musical number, and this year, the duo is back, but this time with “Aquaman” star, Jason Momoa, and Jennifer Beals for a “Flashdance” musical ad.
Momoa is represented by the agency WME, which has more than 30 clients in Super Bowl ads this year, including Tina Fey (Booking.com), John Cena (FanDuel) and halftime performer Usher (who is in two ads: Uber Eats and BMW), showcasing the immense value of recognizable faces to brands.
But for celebrities, it’s not always an easy sell. Even with a massive paycheck for a few hours of work, top-tier talent is selective with the jobs they take.
“Honestly, we get more offers and more passes than we do acceptances. Even though we’ve got over 30 celebrities in the Super Bowl this year, we had over 70 offers. A lot of times people say no because it’s not the right organic fit,” WME agent, Curtis, says. “Most talent don’t want to just do a commercial for the sake of doing a commercial. They want something that’s going to be true to their brand and something they can be proud of out there. There are a lot of people watching, so it’s important that it really feels like it’s the right fit.”
Last year’s Super Bowl drew over 115 million viewers. That huge viewership is what makes it worthwhile for brands to invest tens of millions of dollars into a mere few seconds on TV – and in a fragmented media landscape where most viewers watching streaming programming from their phone, live airtime has become even more valuable.
“It’s the one day of the year that you actually have consumers all sitting in front of the TV, watching together,” Curtis says. “You’ve got a guaranteed focused audience, and you have a lot of people sitting there watching the Super Bowl to watch the commercials – not necessarily watching the game.”
For the 2024 Super Bowl, commercials sold for a higher rate than last year’s game with a range of US$6.5 to US$7 million per 30-second spot, according to two individuals familiar with this year’s advertising sales. Both sources say that CBS nearly sold out all ad space by last November, months before the big game.
All in, between ad space and talent fees — not to mention hefty production costs, elaborate sets, hundreds of crew members, music licensing, marketing and social media spends — sources tell CNN that brands can spend between US$15 million and US$50 million for a single Super Bowl commercial with US$10 to US$15 million spent on talent alone. This year, a new trend is emerging: hiring multiple stars for one advertisement — meaning multiple contracts.
Aside from T-Mobile, which has two star-studded commercials this year, Uber Eats unveiled a celebrity-filled campaign that includes Aniston, Schwimmer, Jelly Roll, plus Victoria and David Beckham.
“Between production costs and the ad space, you are already spending many tens of millions of dollars,” an individual familiar with Super Bowl advertisements tells CNN. “Not to sound cavalier, but it’s a little bit of a drop in the bucket to tack on the talent fees.”
A flight from New York made an emergency landing at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on Friday after officials say smoke was detected on board.
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
Additional foods with possible listeria contamination were recalled this week. Here's a look at the recalls of the week.
Two people have died after a small plane attempted to make an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida on Friday afternoon, colliding with a vehicle and bringing traffic to a halt as a massive plume of black smoke rose into the air.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
The theft of a giant radio tower has silenced what used to be the voice of a small Alabama town and the surrounding county, the radio station's general manager said.
Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday slammed the report by a Justice Department special counsel into Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents that raised questions about the president's memory, calling it "politically motivated" and "gratuitous.
Former world champion sprinter James Magnussen has agreed to come out of retirement and undertake a course of banned supplements to try to break the long-standing world record in the 50-metre freestyle at the Enhanced Games.
Viral videos of people who appear to be driving Tesla vehicles while wearing mixed reality headsets have sparked safety concerns within the U.S. government and among Canadian tech experts.
A flight from New York made an emergency landing at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on Friday after officials say smoke was detected on board.
A grieving family is calling for change and transparency following the death of their relative after an interaction with Winnipeg Police which was captured on video by multiple witnesses.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
It may soon cost more to send letters in the mail.
Additional foods with possible listeria contamination were recalled this week. Here's a look at the recalls of the week.
Former President Donald Trump told thousands of members of the National Rifle Association that "no one will lay a finger on your firearms" if he returns to the White House, and bragged that during his time as president he "did nothing" to curb guns.
Two people have died after a small plane attempted to make an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida on Friday afternoon, colliding with a vehicle and bringing traffic to a halt as a massive plume of black smoke rose into the air.
A 15-year-old accused of shooting a Brazilian tourist in the leg in Times Square Thursday night, then firing at a police officer while fleeing, was arrested just outside of New York City on Friday, police officials said.
To thunderous applause, Rio de Janeiro's mayor coronated King Momo on Friday, marking the beginning of the symbolic Carnival monarch's five-day reign over the revelry.
A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Southern California coast near Malibu on Friday and was widely felt in the Los Angeles region, rattling windows and shaking shelves but bringing no reports of major damage or injuries.
The U.S. Senate is plodding past far-right Republican opposition to helping Ukraine fight Russia, working through the weekend on a US$95.3 billion military aid package for Kyiv, Israel and other allies that could be President Joe Biden's last chance for now to deliver substantial American support.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has signed a $3.1-billion health-care deal with the federal government to increase access to primary care and reduce wait times.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
Indigenous communities and leaders across the country cheered Friday as the Supreme Court of Canada upheld the federal government's child welfare law, affirming that First Nations, Metis and Inuit have sole authority over the protection of their children.
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
Additional foods with possible listeria contamination were recalled this week. Here's a look at the recalls of the week.
Puberty blockers have been in the spotlight since Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced plans last week to ban the medications for children 15 and younger, unless they have already started the treatment. Here's what health-care professionals say about the medications and why they are used.
Despite worries artificial intelligence lacks empathy and could be coming to steal their jobs, a growing number of Canadians are turning to AI tools, a new poll suggests.
Astronauts from Turkiye, Italy and Sweden returned to Earth on Friday, ending a private three-week mission to the International Space Station.
Astronomers have discovered a 'super-Earth,' or a world larger than our planet, orbiting a star about 137 light-years away. A second planet, thought to be the size of Earth, may also be orbiting the same star.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Lisa Frankenstein,' 'Sometimes I Think About Dying' and 'Float.'
Many viewers were sad when 'The Office' went off the air after nine seasons in 2013, and now one of the actors on the finale is sharing how unhappy things were filming it.
A man accused of stalking Taylor Swift after being spotted multiple times outside the singer's Manhattan townhouse was found unfit to stand trial and will be committed to state custody for psychiatric treatment, attorneys said Friday.
It may soon cost more to send letters in the mail.
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
Most Canadian companies locked in their Super Bowl ad space long before anyone knew the Kansas City Chiefs would make it to the final match, but experts say many of those brands will be looking to score big with the audience drawn in by the team's most famous fan: Taylor Swift.
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
Receiving an eight-figure paycheck for a few days of work is rare, even in Hollywood, but it’s not unheard of.
These three fans, all in their 80s, go to every Super Bowl.
She won't be in uniform or on the field, but pop superstar Taylor Swift will certainly be a part of Ontario sports betting's Super Bowl landscape.
Viral videos of people who appear to be driving Tesla vehicles while wearing mixed reality headsets have sparked safety concerns within the U.S. government and among Canadian tech experts.
A young driver is facing charges after travelling more than double the speed limit just 10 minutes after earning his G licence.
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.