TOKYO -- Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard has won Canada's second judo medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a bronze in the women's under-63-kilogram competition.

The judoka from St-Hubert, Que., defeated Anriqueli Barrios of Venezuela by waza-ari in extra time.

Beauchemin-Pinard forced Barrios on her back just three minutes into the sudden-death period. The Canadian pumped her fist and yelled in triumph from the mat after the winning attack.

The result comes a day after Jessica Klimkait won Canada's first ever women's judo Olympic medal with a bronze in the under-57 kg event.

Beauchemin-Pinard won her first three matches by ippon before losing in the semifinals by waza-ari to five-time world champion Clarisse Agbegnenou of France, who went on to win gold.

Beauchemin-Pinard, a two-time Pan American champion, made her Olympic debut at the 2016 Rio Games, where she lost in the second round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2021.