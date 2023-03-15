Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM Danny, apologizes for pushing wheelchair down stairs

The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has apologized after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an empty wheelchair down a staircase.

Mercyhurst University hockey player Carson Briere issued his apology in a statement released Wednesday by the NHL’s Flyers.

“I am deeply sorry for my behaviour on Saturday," he said. "There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”

Danny Briere, who was promoted to run the Flyers last week when Chuck Fletcher was fired, said he was shocked to see his son's actions in the video.

“They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values on treating people with respect,” he said. "Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behaviour.”

A spokesperson for Mercyhurst, a school of about 3,000 students in Erie, Pennsylvania, said a code of student conduct process was underway.

“The actions displayed in the video make our hearts heavy and fall short of our Mercy belief in the inherent dignity of each person," the spokesperson said in a statement, adding the school's "tradition also reminds us that students and all people who make poor choices deserve opportunities to learn, change behaviours and atone for harmful actions.”

Carson Briere previously was dismissed from Arizona State’s hockey club in 2019 for what the school called a violation of team rules. He is in his third season at Mercyhurst, which also competes in Division I.