Carlos Alcaraz suffers shock defeat in second round of U.S. Open

DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shocking defeat in the second round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, falling to Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets.
The Dutchman, ranked 74 in the world, downed the 21-year-old Spaniard in straight sets 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York.
The world No. 3, who in the past two months has won an Olympic silver medal and took home the Wimbledon trophy, struggled out of the gate and was never able to regroup, finishing with 27 unforced errors in total.
Van de Zandschulp closed the match with an ace to secure one of the biggest upsets in recent memory, giving him his first win over a top-10 opponent at a major in his career.
The fans gave the victor an ovation after the match, while Alcaraz congratulated him and saluted the crowd before walking off the court.
Van de Zandschulp said he was at a "loss of words" while talking on the ESPN broadcast after the match.
"It's been an incredible evening here," he said. "First time for me, night session at Arthur Ashe. Crowd was amazing. So thank you for that and unbelievable night."
Van de Zandschulp added that he had some nerves while trying to close out the match.
"I think if you want to beat one of these guys, you have to be unbelievably calm and keep your head there otherwise they take so easy advantage over it."
Alcaraz's 15-match unbeaten streak at grand slams has come to an end, and Thursday's second-round loss is the earliest in his career at the slams since Wimbledon in 2021.
Van de Zandschulp, who has only advanced past the fourth round in a grand slam once in his career, will face British 25th seed Jack Draper in the third round on Saturday.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
Scotiabank customers are reporting outages on the second pay day since late July, according to the major bank.
New health data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information breaks down the top 10 reasons sending Canadians to the emergency room.
Tom Hanks is issuing a warning to his followers on social media to be wary of advertisements using his likeness that he says were created "fraudulently and through AI."
It's a new twist to an old scam — fraudsters are spoofing phone numbers to steal access codes to hack into bank accounts, and two Toronto women lost more than $80,000 as a result.
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
Canada's first medallist of the 2024 Paralympic Games struggled to lift and diaper her son just a few weeks before stepping onto the podium in Paris.
The Norwegian king’s eldest child, Princess Martha Louise, will marry American self-professed shaman Durek Verret on Saturday in a picturesque corner of southern Norway.
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
The Toronto Zoo says an orangutan escaped its enclosure Thursday evening as officials work to determine how exactly the ape got out.
Scotiabank customers are reporting outages on the second pay day since late July, according to the major bank.
More than 4,000 convenience stores across Ontario are licensed to sell alcohol as new liberalized rules come into effect next week.
The union representing thousands of railroaders has appealed the moves that ended the rail shutdown last week -- a work stoppage that halted freight and commuter traffic across the country.
Six men are facing multiple charges in connection with a vehicle theft ring in the Montreal area that started at the airport.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is scheduled to appear Friday at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty, a national nonprofit that has spearheaded efforts to get mentions of LGBTQ2S+ identity and structural racism out of K-12 classrooms.
The bodies of three foreign workers who were trapped for days in a railway tunnel in northeastern Thailand that collapsed during construction have been retrieved after an intensive rescue effort, Thai officials said Friday.
A man pleaded guilty Friday to killing Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere last September in an apparently random attack that shocked the city.
Japan’s Defense Ministry on Friday sought a record 8.5 trillion yen (US$59 billion) budget for the next year to fortify its deterrence on southwestern islands against China’s increasing threat.
A fight at Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park and a 'popping' sound caused a disruption among visitors and rumors of an active shooter that were quickly put to rest by the county sheriff's office.
Italian prosecutors have put under investigation two more crew members of the Bayesian, the superyacht that sank off Sicily last week, killing seven people, their lawyer said on Friday.
Workers' rights are once again under the microscope after last week's massive railway work stoppage was abruptly halted when the federal government intervened less than 17 hours after the shutdown began.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
Earlier this week the federal government announced a plan to convert 22 federal properties in Ottawa into housing, now the government is giving a glimpse into what those redevelopments could look like.
Carolyn Baker, clad in a neon pink top and matching sunglasses, smiled as she ran the Falmouth Road Race on the shore of Cape Cod, looking around for friends as she neared the end of a race she’d completed more than a dozen times before.
Trips to the emergency department are costing Canadians more time every year, according to a new report.
More than 20 people returning to the U.S. from Cuba have been infected with a virus transmitted by bugs in recent months. They all had Oropouche virus disease, also known as sloth fever.
Preserved brain samples dating back to early 17th-century Milan have tested positive for cocaine, a team of Italian researchers has found, but it's not immediately clear how it got into their systems.
Canada's largest public school board says identifying information about some students may have been exposed in a recent cyberattack.
If you've noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you're not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
'Dancing With the Stars' pro Artem Chigvintsev was arrested Thursday and booked on a domestic violence charge in northern California, according to the local sheriff’s office.
'Babygirl,' an erotic thriller about a female CEO who begins an affair with a younger, male intern, is about sex, certainly. But that’s just part of the story.
A 2022 court hearing that freed Adnan Syed from prison violated the legal rights of the victim’s family and must be redone, Maryland’s Supreme Court ruled Friday, marking the latest development in the ongoing legal saga that gained global attention years ago through the hit podcast 'Serial.'
Scotiabank customers are reporting outages on the second pay day since late July, according to the major bank.
The economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.1 per cent in the second quarter -- beating the Bank of Canada's forecast -- but continued to shrink on a per-person basis.
The strategies parents are using to reduce back-to-school spending come with a renewed importance this year because even as inflation has eased, Canadians aren't seeing any meaningful relief in their expenses.
When a Soviet exploratory team drilled for natural gas in Turkmenistan more than 50 years ago, they are said to have set off a chain reaction that created the Darvaza Gas Crater – a giant, fiery hole that eventually became the country's most sought-after sight.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HCTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
Joining Vancouver and Toronto, the Belle Province will become the third locale in Canada for the iconic restaurant guide.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
Canada's first medallist of the 2024 Paralympic Games struggled to lift and diaper her son just a few weeks before stepping onto the podium in Paris.
Unless policies or technologies change, the ownership cost of electric vehicles needs to decrease by 31 per cent if Canada wants to reach its sales target of 60 per cent EVs by 2030, according to a new report released Thursday by Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Jaguar is telling owners of about 3,000 electric SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures due to the risk of battery fires.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HCTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
A double dose of Manitoba talent will storm the runways of Paris Fashion Week, wearing distinctly homegrown designs.
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
A 44-year-old pedestrian is in hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a collision early Friday morning in Langley, B.C.
The B.C. Lions are once again looking to turn their fortunes around.
Students across British Columbia are gearing up for the new school year, but many families are sneaking away for one last trip to the Island.
It's a new twist to an old scam — fraudsters are spoofing phone numbers to steal access codes to hack into bank accounts, and two Toronto women lost more than $80,000 as a result.
The Toronto Zoo says an orangutan escaped its enclosure Thursday evening as officials work to determine how exactly the ape got out.
More than 4,000 convenience stores across Ontario are licensed to sell alcohol as new liberalized rules come into effect next week.
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
A day after city officials reminded residents about the penalties for breaking Calgary's water restrictions, data shows there was another minimal drop in water use.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Three townhouses have been damaged, displacing multiple residents following a fire that broke out in a home in a six-townhouse complex Friday morning in Nepean, according to the Ottawa Fire Services.
Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect wanted for the alleged assault of a 14-year-old girl who was grabbed from behind while walking in Orléans on Tuesday.
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged assault using a weapon in Barrhaven last weekend.
A Quebec union representing 80,000 health-care workers has dismissed the province's latest contract offer and called on its members to refuse to work overtime beginning Sept. 19.
Six men are facing multiple charges in connection with a vehicle theft ring in the Montreal area that started at the airport.
The governments of Canada, Quebec and the City of Montreal announced the construction of 1,001 new affordable housing units on Friday, thanks to the creation of a "fast track for qualified developers."
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
Hundreds of trees around Wabasso Campground have been plastered to the ground, downed not by fire, but by hurricane-force winds that tore up asphalt and left tangled metal wrapped around the trees left standing.
Police say a man has died after a fiery crash in Peggy’s Cove, N.S., Wednesday night.
Scotiabank customers are reporting outages on the second pay day since late July, according to the major bank.
A long-awaited new air ambulance is ready to start service on the island of Grand Manan, N.B.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki should never again see the light of day as a free person, and any future parole hearings should take into account the impact his killings have had on family members, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Thursday.
Scotiabank customers are reporting outages on the second pay day since late July, according to the major bank.
Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck launched her election campaign Monday in Saskatoon by promising not to hike any tax if her party is elected this fall.
For decades, professional sports have been immersed with deep rivalries amongst athletes and teams and it has ignited fans along the way. The Canadian Football League (CFL) is no exception especially for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Scotiabank customers are reporting outages on the second pay day since late July, according to the major bank.
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
Families were left scrambling after a software malfunction left them without child care for the upcoming school year. The company behind the registration system is now apologizing.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck launched her election campaign Monday in Saskatoon by promising not to hike any tax if her party is elected this fall.
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
The Government of Saskatchewan is responding to concerns raised by the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) regarding St. Paul's Hospital exceeding capacity.
A 29-year-old in North Bay is facing several disturbing charges – including manslaughter – in a case where he is accused of giving young people drugs, then sexually assaulting them.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
An employee at an outfitters store in Elliot Lake has been charged with 16 offences, including fraud and theft, after police examined footage from a security camera.
Police are still searching for Dean Robert Dickieson, 31, and anybody who sees him is reminded not to approach him and to call 911 immediately, he is considered armed and dangerous.
Members of CUPE Local 2361 at Western University are on the picket line Friday. About 330 members were in a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m. after talks with the school broke down.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Provincial police are appealing to the public for help locating a young teen not seen in a week.
Cottage country, often referred to as the 'Hamptons of the North,' attracted a range of notable figures this summer, including former supermodel Cindy Crawford.
CTV News has learned some Barrie and Community Family Health Team (BCFHT) clients recently received emails claiming to outline a data breach that occurred earlier this year.
Around 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 25, crews were called to 99 McNaughton Ave. east in Chatham for a fire at an apartment building. Out of 120 units in the apartment building, 90 were affected.
Riverside Drive East will be closed between Strabane Avenue and Pillette Road for just under a month.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has released the beach water testing results for this week.
The B.C. Lions are once again looking to turn their fortunes around.
Students across British Columbia are gearing up for the new school year, but many families are sneaking away for one last trip to the Island.
A 44-year-old pedestrian is in hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a collision early Friday morning in Langley, B.C.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
Medicine Hat's mayor is thankful that a judicial review has restored a number of her duties as well as her salary, but one of her councillors is seeking further investigation.
After well over a century of prohibition, people can finally raise a glass of cheer in a Cardston, Alta., restaurant.
Labour Day is just around the corner and for many, it's a long weekend.
An employee at an outfitters store in Elliot Lake has been charged with 16 offences, including fraud and theft, after police examined footage from a security camera.
Following the Liberal’s cabinet retreat in Halifax, N.S., where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed his plan to stay on as leader of the party, the prime minister appeared in Sault Ste Marie, Ont., on Thursday.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.