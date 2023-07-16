Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, on July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, on July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

