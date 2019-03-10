

Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The top-seeded Carleton Ravens are once again Canadian university men's basketball champions, rolling over the previously undefeated Calgary Dinos 83-49 in the national final in Halifax.

The Ravens were propelled to their 14th title since 2003 through superior shooting and rebounding and a relentless defence that stifled the Canada West champs who were going for their second consecutive W.P. McGee Trophy.

Carleton, which has now won eight of the last nine titles, was paced by fourth year guard Yassiin Joseph's 20 point performance. Guard Munis Tutu chipped in 18 points while player of the game Eddie Ekiyor scored 12 points and hauled in 15 rebounds.

Ekiyor was also named tournament MVP.

The Ravens had a 40 per cent field-goal percentage for the game while Calgary was held to just 25 per cent.

Fifth year point guard Mambi Diawara was top scorer for the Dinos with 13 points.