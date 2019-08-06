Carla Suarez Navarro knocks out Venus Williams at Rogers Cup
Carla Suárez Navarro, of Spain, returns a shot to Bethanie Mattek-Sands, of the United States, during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 1:22PM EDT
TORONTO -- Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has made an early exit at the Rogers Cup.
The 39-year-old American lost 6-4, 6-2 to Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in the first match on centre court at the Aviva Centre on Tuesday.
Suarez Navarro, ranked 26th in the world, snapped a five-match losing streak against the 56th-ranked Williams.
Williams has now lost four matches in a row overall, including a first-rounder at Wimbledon against 15-year-old American Cori Gauff.
Suarez Navarro will face No. 16 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round. Kontaveit beat former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova of Russia in a three-setter on Monday.
Current world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia opened her Rogers Cup with a second-round match against American Sofia Kenin later Tuesday.
Top Canadian Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to face Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., in a first-round match on Tuesday night.