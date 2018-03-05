

CTVNews.ca Staff





LAGOS, Portugal - Christine Sinclair scored twice Monday to help Canada to a 3-0 win over South Korea at the Algarve Cup soccer tournament.

The goals raised Sinclair's career tally to 172, just 12 behind retired American Abby Wambach's international record of 184 goals.

Sinclair opened the scoring in the 24th minute, banging home a rebound from her own penalty kick after fullback Allysha Chapman was taken down in the box.

Jessie Fleming, a 19-year-old midfielder earning her 50th cap, made it 2-0 in the 73rd minute with a right-footed shot from the edge of the penalty box from a Sinclair setup. It was her fifth goal for Canada.

The 34-year-old captain from Burnaby, B.C., making her 265th appearance for Canada, then padded the lead in the 79th minute by tapping the ball home after a goalmouth scramble.

Canada, ranked fifth in the world, improved to 2-1-0 at the tournament after losing 3-1 to No. 10 Sweden and beating No. 25 Russia 1-0. The Koreans are ranked 14th.