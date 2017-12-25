Vancouver Canucks forward Alexander Burmistrov is retiring from the NHL and will continue his career in the Kontinental Hockey League, his agent says.

Burmistrov's agent, Dan Milstein, confirmed in a message to The Canadian Press that Burmistrov is retiring, citing a desire to go back home.

Milstein had originally tweeted about Burmistrov's retirement Sunday.

The 26-year-old centre had two goals and four assists in 24 games for the Canucks this season, although he was made a healthy scratch by head coach Travis Green on several occasions.

Burmistrov, who was drafted eighth overall in the 2010 NHL draft by the Atlanta Thrashers, had signed a one-year, one-way contract worth $900,000 with Vancouver on July 1.

The Kazan, Russia native played one season with the Trashers in 2010-11 before the franchise moved to Winnipeg the following year. He played two more years with the Jets before leaving the organization to sign a two-year deal with Ak Bars Kazan of the KHL in July 2013.