Sports

    • Canadians win silver, bronze in Olympic men's 100-metre butterfly

    Josh Liendo, of Toronto, competes in the men's 100-metre butterfly semifinals at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Nanterre, France on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press) Josh Liendo, of Toronto, competes in the men's 100-metre butterfly semifinals at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Nanterre, France on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Canadian swimmer Joshua Liendo has won a silver medal and Ilya Kharun the bronze in the men's 100-metre butterfly at the Olympic Games in Paris.

    Hungary's Kristof Malik capture gold in 49.90 seconds ahead of Toronto's Liendo in 49.99 and Montreal's Kharun in 50.45.

    The two became the first Canadian men to reach the podium in the 100 fly since Bruce Robertson's silver in Munich in 1972.

    It was the first time two Canadians finished in the medals in the same Olympic race.

    Liendo and Kharun earned Canada's sixth and seventh medals in the pool.

    Kharun claimed his second after taking bronze in the men's 200-metre butterfly.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Cut your risk of dementia by 20% with this dietary change

    Dementia risk rose by 14 per cent when people ate about one ounce of processed red meat a day — the equivalent of slightly less than two three-ounce servings a week — compared with people who only ate about three servings a month, a preliminary new study found.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    B.C. man spots bobcat while on his way to Starbucks

    A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighbourhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    • Nick Farkas: The man behind Osheaga

      Nick Farkas is a busy man year-round. He's vice president of concerts and events at Evenko, but on this day, he's focused on his baby: Osheaga. Nick's passion for music started long before he founded the festival. "My mother was a violin teacher and my family was very musical and I was always like, you know, I played clarinet in high school and I took violin lessons and piano lessons," he reminisces.

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News