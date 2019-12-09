LAKE PLACID, N.Y. -- Canada's Justin Kripps and Cameron Stones finished third on Sunday at a two-man bobsled World Cup race.

Kripps, of Summerland, B.C., and Stones, of Calgary, finished their two runs in a combined time of one minute 50.34 seconds.

"It was a good day. I think the first start we had a bit of a head wind because we were quite slow and it wasn't what I expected so we had to play some catch up," said Kripps, who like on Saturday, was in fifth place after his first run down Mount Van Hoevenberg.

"Yesterday I didn't think I had a great draw, and it was actually the same thing today. But the luck of the draw is how it goes so I just focused on being consistent."

Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schueller of Germany took gold in 1:49.77 while fellow Germans Johannes Lochner and Christian Rasp were second in 1:50.00.

Kevin Boyer was the top Canadian in the men's skeleton event held on the same day. He finished 17th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2019.