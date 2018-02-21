Canadians Humphries, George capture bronze in women's bobsled event
Driver Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George of Canada take a curve in their third heat during the women's two-man bobsled final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 8:49AM EST
PYEONCGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of - Canada's Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George won bronze in the women's bobsled competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Wednesday.
Humphries, the two-time defending Olympic gold medallist from 2010 and 2014 raced to a time of three minutes 22.89 seconds with brakeman George.
Germany's Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz won gold in 3:22.45.
Elana Meyers Taylor, who finished second behind Humphries in 2014, and Lauren Gibbs of the U.S. were second in 3:22.52.
