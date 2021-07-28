TOKYO -- Canada has its first rowing medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Victoria's Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens of Surrey, B.C., took bronze on Thursday in the women's pair with a time of six minutes 52.10 seconds.

The 2018 world champions finished behind the gold-medal winning duo of Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler of New Zealand (6:50.19) and the Russian Olympic Committee's Vasilisa Stepanova and Elena Oriabinskaia (6:51.45).

Conlin McCabe of Brockville, Ont., and Kai Langerfeld of North Vancouver, B.C., were the other Canadian rowers in a final Thursday, finishing fourth in the men's pair on the 2,000-metre course at Sea Forest Waterway.

Canada's women's eight will race for a gold Friday.

The country's rowers are looking to rebound after a disastrous showing at the 2016 Rio Games that saw the program secure just one medal.

The Canadians qualified 10 boats for Tokyo -- the most since the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta -- and have a gender-neutral team for the first time in their history.

