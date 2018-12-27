

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Noah Dobson scored the game-winner as Canada beat Switzerland 3-2 at the world junior hockey championship Thursday.

Canadians Cody Glass and MacKenzie Entwistle also scored in the victory.

Philipp Kurashev registered a pair of power-play goals for the Swiss.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ian Scott stopped 15-of-17 shots for Canada.

Switzerland's Akira Schmid -- the netminder for the U.S. Hockey League's Omaha Lancers -- had 29 saves.

Canada has two wins in round-robin play, while the Swiss have yet to tally a victory at the tournament.