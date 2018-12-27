Canadians down Swiss 3-2 at world juniors
Switzerland's Philipp Kurashev, centre, and Canada's Ty Smith, right, vie for the puck during third period IIHF world junior hockey championship action in Vancouver, on Thursday December 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 11:30PM EST
VANCOUVER - Noah Dobson scored the game-winner as Canada beat Switzerland 3-2 at the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
Canadians Cody Glass and MacKenzie Entwistle also scored in the victory.
Philipp Kurashev registered a pair of power-play goals for the Swiss.
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ian Scott stopped 15-of-17 shots for Canada.
Switzerland's Akira Schmid -- the netminder for the U.S. Hockey League's Omaha Lancers -- had 29 saves.
Canada has two wins in round-robin play, while the Swiss have yet to tally a victory at the tournament.