Canadians down Russia 6-4 in front of sparse crowd in world pre-tournament game

Canada celebrates the win over Russia at the end of IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship exhibition action in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Canada celebrates the win over Russia at the end of IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship exhibition action in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

MORE SPORTS NEWS