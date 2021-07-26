TOKYO -- Judoka Jessica Klimkait advanced to the semifinals in the women's under-57 kilogram category while fellow Canadian Arthur Margelidon fell into the men's under-73 kilogram repechage round on Monday at the Tokyo Games.

Klimkait, the reigning world champion from Whitby, Ont., defeated Poland's Julia Kowalczyk in their quarterfinal bout at the Nippon Budokan.

The victory, her second straight via ippon, came after she beat Bulgaria's Ivelina Ilieva in the round of 16 earlier in the day. Klimkait will next face Sarah Leonie Cysique of France.

Semifinal winners will meet for gold in the evening session. Semifinal losers will face repechage winners for bronze.

Margelidon, from Montreal, posted victories over Kazakhstan's Zhansay Smagulov and Saudi Arabia's Sulaiman Hamad before losing to Georgia's Lasha Shavdatuashvili via ippon in the quarterfinals.

A victory over Israel's Tohar Butbul in the repechage contest would earn the Canadian a spot in one of the two bronze-medal bouts in the evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2021.