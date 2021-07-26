TOKYO -- Judoka Jessica Klimkait was defeated by Sarah Leonie Cysique of France in the semifinals of the women's under-57 kilogram category on Monday at the Tokyo Games.

Klimkait lost via ippon when she was assessed a shido in the golden score period for a false attack. It was Klimkait's third penalty of the bout, giving Cysique a berth on the gold-medal match.

Klimkait will face Kaja Kajzer of Slovenia for bronze.

Earlier, fellow Canadian Arthur Margelidon fell into the men's under-73 kilogram repechage round.

Klimkait, the reigning world champion from Whitby, Ont., was in fine form before her semifinal loss. She defeated Poland's Julia Kowalczyk in their quarterfinal bout at the Nippon Budokan.

The victory, her second straight via ippon, came after she beat Bulgaria's Ivelina Ilieva in the round of 16 earlier in the day

Margelidon, from Montreal, posted victories over Kazakhstan's Zhansay Smagulov and Saudi Arabia's Sulaiman Hamad before losing to Georgia's Lasha Shavdatuashvili via ippon in the quarterfinals.

A victory over Israel's Tohar Butbul in the repechage contest would earn the Canadian a spot in one of the two bronze-medal bouts in the evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2021.