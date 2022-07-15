Canadian women to face U.S. in Olympic qualifier

Canadian women to face U.S. in Olympic qualifier

Canada's players celebrate after defeating 3-0 Jamaica during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer semifinal match in Monterrey, Mexico, on July 14, 2022. (Fernando Llano / AP) Canada's players celebrate after defeating 3-0 Jamaica during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer semifinal match in Monterrey, Mexico, on July 14, 2022. (Fernando Llano / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS